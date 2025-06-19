Change your passwords immediately! 16 billion accounts of Apple, Google, Facebook and others have been hacked

16 billion passwords and other login data have been leaked to the network — this is the largest leak in history. Most passwords are already being actively sold for a minimal amount.

Keeper Security officially confirmed the scale of the leak on June 19, 2025. Most of the leaked accounts belong to users of the most popular platforms: Apple, Google, Facebook, Telegram, GitHub, VPN providers, and government portals. In total, the experts found 30 massive open databases, each of which contains from tens of millions to more than 3.5 billion records. Of these 16 billion, only one database has 184 million passwords, as previously reported. However, Cybernews researchers say that it is not about reusing old data, but about new data that has already been sold on the darknet.

Everything looks like part of a large-scale preparation for phishing attacks and account hijacking. In the dumps, the data is structured in the URL-username-password format, which makes it easy to launch automatic attacks on any online service.

Ironically, some of the dumps were not due to hacker attacks. Darren Guccione, CEO of Keeper Security, blamed poorly secured or falsely open cloud environments. For example, a researcher recently learned find out any phone number for Hacking of Google accounts. But regardless of how the hackers gained access, the case has far-reaching consequences. Those concerned about cybersecurity should purchase subscriptions to password managers and darknet monitoring services.

Google, for its part, has already appealed to users to abandon passwords and switch to access keys. Another trite advice is not to open links from SMS and messengers. Of course, ideally, organizations should do their part to protect users, and people should remain vigilant and be aware of attempts to steal logins. So the bottom line is simple: update your passwords, enable two-factor authentication, and don’t use the same password/login everywhere. Otherwise, don’t be surprised if your account is in the next leaked dump.

