Chipping for cryptos: a wallet that can be implanted under the skin

Seattle-based VivoKey Technologies has come up with an innovative solution for storing cryptocurrencies – subcutaneous wallets. This technology uses NFC and RFID to conduct secure transactions with digital assets.

Amal Graafstra, founder and CEO of VivoKey Technologies and Dangerous Things, spoke about the features of the new product. According to him, the implanted Apex chip acts as a hardware wallet that stores private keys and signs transactions directly under the user’s skin. At the same time, the smartphone serves only as an interface for interaction with the wallet.

The technology supports several types of crypto wallets, including Satochip, Seedkeeper, and Status IM key card wallet. This allows you to work with different blockchains and cryptocurrencies.

The procedure for implanting the Apex Flex chip is quite simple. The device is inserted under the skin with a special needle, and the operation takes only a few seconds The cost of such an implanted wallet is $349.

Graafstra notes that the idea for implantable devices originated from a desire to simplify everyday activities, such as opening a door without a key. Over time, the technology has evolved, and now chip can withto keep cryptocurrency safe, open the door or even pay for coffee.

The production of such devices has its challenges. In particular, the company faces the problem of small-scale production in an industry focused on mass production. However, the high price does not deter customers who understand that they are buying a long-term solution with a high level of security. Also Graafstra dispels common fears about surveillance by means of implanted chips He emphasizes that the device is not a tracker and does not can intrack the user’s location. Instead is a reliable hardware wallet that cannot be lost or forgotten.

Despite the innovation of the technology, its spread is facing some skepticism. Graafstra explains this absence obvious use cases for many people. However, he is confident that over time, the usefulness of such implants will become more apparent, as it has been with smartphones.

