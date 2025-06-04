Ciri’s face in the new trailer for The Witcher 4 is a «direct copy of the model» from The Witcher 3, — CD Projekt Red

CD Projekt Red says that Ciri’s appearance in The Witcher 4 — is a direct copy of the model from The Witcher 3.

The clarification came after many players criticized Ciri’s appearance in the first trailer released in December 2024 at The Game Awards 2024. After that, fans began to study her model «under the microscope» and compare the new renders with how she looked in The Witcher 3. In general, the protagonist was criticized for noticeable visual differences. But CDPR assures that the changes are minimal and do not affect the model itself.

The comment came after a new presentation of The Witcher 4 at Epic Games State of Unreal, where CDPR showed both a techno demo and a cinematic trailer. One of the studio’s representatives confirmed to Kotaku that Tsiri’s face was indeed transferred from «three» — with adaptation to modern technology.

«It’s the same character model used in the [2024] trailer. Ciri’s face is a direct copy of The Witcher 3 model, adapted to work with the latest MetaHuman technology. Two subtle changes were made to improve animation quality: slightly raised eyebrows, and a more relaxed eye area – the latter was present in the trailer but has since been removed», – says a CDPR spokesperson.

In addition to the scene with Ciri, the new video also showed a large city with NPCs, an open world, monsters like a manticore, and a circus arena with a crowd. Since CDPR showed footage from a techno demo on a basic PS5 — it’s likely, The Witcher 4 will not be a PS6 exclusive after all, as some have suggested. There was no mention of a release date or other plot details during the conference. It is known that The Witcher 4 entered the full production phase last year.

Source: Kotaku