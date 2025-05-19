Coinbase is now the first crypto company to be included in the S&P 500

The largest crypto platform in the US Coinbase became the first cryptocurrency company to be included in the S&P 500 index. This is a stock market index that tracks the performance of 500 leading companies listed on US stock exchanges.

This will result in an influx of passive investments in Coinbase shares, as funds tracking the S&P 500 index and ETFs (exchange-traded funds) will be required to add these securities to their portfolios.

Coinbase shares have risen by more than 31% in the last five trading sessions following the announcement. This is the company’s most significant weekly gain since November 2024.

Since the beginning of 2025, the company’s shares have risen by almost 6% overall, despite continued volatility in the crypto market.

But Coinbase also has big problems. First, it is a security breach that resulted in the loss of about $400 million. Second, the company confirmed that US regulators are investigating some users’ data. This caused Coinbase shares to fall by 7.2%.

Last week shares of the investment company eToro made their debut on the Nasdaq stock exchange. The company recently went public and is now valued at about $4.2 billion.