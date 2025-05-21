Cyberpunk 2077 sequel will get a second city similar to «Chicago gone wrong», — Mike Pondsmith

Mike Pondsmith, the creator of the Cyberpunk tabletop game, has hinted at a few new details about Project Orion, the sequel to Cyberpunk 2077.

Pondsmith was asked how actively he was involved in the development of Project Orion during his speech at Digital Dragons 2025. He admitted that this time he is less involved with the creators than he was during the original game: he helped with the world and atmosphere. But he still advises developers and communicates with various departments.

«I spent a lot of time talking to one of the environment guys, and he was explaining how the new place in Orion, because there’s another city we visit — I’m not telling you any more than that but there’s another city we visit. And Night City is still there», — he says.

Mike Pondsmith also shared that looking at the new location, he had a feeling that players would like it. And the atmosphere there will not be similar to the usual Knight City.

«And it doesn’t feel like Blade Runner, it feels more like Chicago gone wrong. I said, “Yeah, I can see this working”», — says the creator of the board game Cyberpunk

Now it remains to be seen: will it really be the Chicago of the future, or just a new city with the right atmosphere? In any case, it seems that Project Orion will have at least two full-fledged cities — Knight City and a new location with more social or urban problems than the usual noir dystopia.

As for the general state of the game Project Orion is still at an early stage — a new CD Projekt studio in Boston is working on it. At the moment, the project involves 84 developers from the company’s staff of 707 people. At least we know that the studio wants to significantly improve the crowd system. As previously reported, the sequel to Cyberpunk 2077 should not be expected in the near future, as the main CD Projekt’s efforts are still focused on The Witcher 4.

The franchise also has new initiatives: Netflix has launched an animation project that is a continuation of the well-received Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. And in the future — Cyberpunk 2077 port on Nintendo Switch 2.

Source: IGN