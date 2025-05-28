DC changed editors «Superman» after test screenings — 25 minutes of material was removed from the movie and «comedic tone»

The bosses of Warner Bros. and DC are carefully checking every frame of the new «Superman» to avoid another failure for the franchise. The studios have already held several test screenings, which have resulted in significant changes — both in the plot or duration and in the team working on the movie.

According to a trusted insider Jordan Rumi from World of Reel, the last screenings, in addition to reshoots, resulted in a reduction of «the amount of humor» and a shorter running time.

«Sources close to the production say that the film received mixed reviews at an early test screening, which triggered a cascade of changes. The original version of Gunn was apparently more focused on humor — something that didn’t exactly impress executives. In response, several comedic moments were cut, which changed both the tone of the film and the running time,», — writes Rumi.

Other «interesting» changes concerned the composition of the editing team (the new ones rearranged some key sequences and added minor scenes from the last reshoots) and the composer (his «replacement» updated the final musical score, as required by the new tone of the film).

In total, about 25 minutes of material was cut from the previous version of «Superman», while the final running time of the film amounted to 2 hours and 2 minutes.

«The last test screening is due to take place this week. It remains to be seen whether these last-minute changes will pay off, but now that the finished product looks more like a great movie, I have a little more confidence,» Rumi adds.

We’d like to remind you that the new «Superman», which will be the first major movie project in the updated DC Universe under the leadership of Gunn-SaffronThe film is set to star David Cornsworth (Clark Kent and Superman), Nicholas Hoult (the villain Lex Luthor), and Rachel Brosnahan (Lois Lane). The film will also feature several cameos by other superheroes, including Metamorpho (Anthony Kerrigan), Hawkgirl (Isabella Merced), Green Lantern (Nathan Fillion), Mr. Terrific (Eddie Gattagi), and The Engineer (Maria Gabriela de Faria).

To recap the first teaser trailer of the movie collected a record 250 million views per day for DC and Warner Bros, DC subsequently published several more promotional videos, one of which ridiculed online for allegedly bad CGI.

«Superman» will be released in Ukrainian cinemas on July 10.