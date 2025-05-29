Detective with Wires «Slow Horses»: Netflix has released a critically acclaimed series «Department Q»

Starting today, Netflix is streaming the British detective series «Department Q», based on the novels by Jussi Adler-Olsen.

The story centers on the distinguished and sarcastic detective Carl Mork, who, due to his arrogance and arrogant attitude towards his colleagues (along with a horrific incident that led to his accidental death), is sent to lead a team of misfit investigators in the Old Unsolved Cases Unit (Department Q) in Edinburgh.

Matthew Goode, best known for his role in Zack Snyder’s superhero film «The Guardians» (2009), as well as appearances in «The Imitation Game» and «Downton Abbey», takes the lead role. The rest of the cast includes Lea Byrne, Kelly Macdonald and Catriona Stirling, while the series is helmed by hit «Queen’s Gambit» Scott Frank reunites with Goode after the crime thriller «The Spectator».

In the reviews, «Department Q» has already been called Netflix’s answer to «Slow Horses» — a series about a department of misfit spies starring Gary Oldman, which will soon debuts its fifth season on Apple TV+. Well, if this is true, then for fans, there is a good option to make the wait more pleasant.

«Department Q, read as Slough House, the dumping ground for shabby spies from the TV series Slow Horses. Carl Mork, read as Jackson Lamb», — з Telegraph reviews.

Below are a few more direct quotes from specialized publications:

«It’s all fantastically well done and meticulously crafted. The pacing has a leisurely assurance that some may find a bit slow, but allows for a focus on the characters, creating a richness that generously rewards initial patience. Soon we are immersed in a narrative that includes a missing necklace, a brutal beating, the perils of isolated rural life, urban horrors, and institutional failures ranging from simple incompetence to outright corruption. Plus a generous dose of mental, emotional and physical suffering that people are capable of inflicting on each other in the name of love, revenge or just for the sake of pure entertainment», — Lucy Mangan, The Guardian.

«Carl Mork — talented, sarcastic and absolutely terrifying. After an incident that shatters the remnants of his emotional stability, the detective is assigned to a high-profile unsolved case, forcing him to confront his own flaws. Very disturbing and gripping, Department Q is both a mystery and a psychological study of how personal pain points seep into our psyche and come out when least expected», — Aramid Tinubu, Variety.

«”Department Q” is not an extremely funny show — unlike “Slow Horses,” but it has a lot of interpersonal dynamics with jokes, especially between Mork and Dr. Irving, where MacDonald brings much needed warmth. The whole cast is pretty great… Without doing anything revolutionary, the first season has created a rich world and a group of diverse voices with plenty of room to grow. There are nine more Adler-Olsen novels to be adapted. It would be great to add this series to the “one book a year” pace set by Slow Horses, Reacher, and others», — Daniel Finberg, THR

Starting today, all 9 episodes of the series «Department Qt» are available for viewing on Netflix with Ukrainian dubbing.