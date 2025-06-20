Dungeons & Dragons RPG videos «leaked» online — hello, Dragon Age and Baldur’s Gate

Footage from Dungeons & Dragons, which was developed as an open-world RPG game, leaked online. It looks like The Witcher and Baldur’s Gate 3 at the same time.

In the video, the combat system resembles Dragon Age: The Veilguard the general structure of the world is like The Witcher. But the mood of the characters is somewhere on the verge of a comic fantasy in the style of Baldur’s Gate 3. The only problem is that the game has probably already been canceled.

Last year, Hidden Path Entertainment announced that it was working on a D&D RPG together with the franchise’s copyright holder Wizards of the Coast. However, almost immediately after that, Jason Schreier of Bloomberg found a source inside and an official spokesperson for Wizards. They said that the game had already been covered.

However, the situation is not without nuance. Hidden Path on its website still claims to be working on a D&D project. Then what game is it? frames? They show third-person combat battles using melee attacks, as well as several short cutscenes, simple puzzles, and small stealth episodes. All of this takes place in an open world, or rather a fragment of it, which could well be from some modern fantasy game

It’s not entirely clear where these materials came from. Perhaps it’s an early build of a canceled project, or perhaps it’s something from a new stage of the same game that just hasn’t been officially announced. In any case, the style, mechanics, and general vibe fit into the current wave of story-driven RPGs: a little bit of BioWare, a piece of Larian, a piece of CD Projekt.

It is also noted that Wizards of the Coast is not going to stop. The company has big plans for the game dev: Baldur’s Gate 3 has been released, and now there is ideas for Baldur’s Gate 4 (which the copyright holder did not like)and a new collaboration with the creator of Dragon Age: The Veilguard. Another team formed by former BioWare developers is now is finalizing the Exodus game which is being prepared for release next year. Therefore, there is a chance that an RPG based on Dungeons & Dragons could be released in the future

Source: Games Radar