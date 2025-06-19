Elon Musk, goodbye. Honda successfully tested a reusable rocket

The Japanese concern Honda is well known as one of the leading automakers. However, its research division, Honda R&D, has unexpectedly announced successful tests reusable space rocket.

The 6-meter-high rocket took off without any problems and reached a maximum altitude of 265 meters, landing on the launch pad. Its weight is only about 907 kg, excluding fuel. In comparison, the length of SpaceX’s first reusable rocket prototype, the Grasshopper, was 32.3 meters.

再使用型ロケット実験機の

離着陸実験に成功 🎉 本日、自社開発の再使用型ロケットの実験機を用いて、Honda初となる高度300mまでの離着陸実験を行いました。 今回の成功により、再使用型ロケットの研究段階を一歩進めることができました！… pic.twitter.com/IGxMxZ5RyN — Honda 本田技研工業 (@HondaJP) June 17, 2025

«Honda has begun research into rocketry based on the belief that it has the potential to make a greater contribution to people’s daily lives by launching satellites using its own rockets, which could lead to various services that are also compatible with other Honda businesses», — the company explains.

In 2021, Honda announced the start of development of a rocket engine prototype. In April, the company shared a plan to test a renewable energy system for the Moon on the International Space Station. In the same month, Honda also established a space division in the United States to develop cooperation with American companies.

Over the next few years, Honda plans to conduct the first suborbital tests of its rocket. Currently, only a few companies in Japan, including Mitsubishi, IHI Corporation, and Space One, have orbital class launch vehicles. At the same time, they are all disposable. The development of Honda’s reusable rocket could be a breakthrough for the Japanese space industry if the company continues to improve its technology.

Meanwhile, Honda’s main domestic competitor, Toyota, is also preparing to take part in the space technology race. This year, the company announced an investment in the Japanese startup Interstellar Technologies with the aim of mass production own space rockets.

Source: Futurism