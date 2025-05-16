Epic Games Store is giving away Dead Island 2 — the game can be picked up within a week

The Epic Games Store is giving away two games, one of which is Dead Island 2, a zombie-themed action-RPG.

The platform has announced its mystery game giveaway, and the first ones are Dead Island 2 and the adventure game Happy Game. So, if you want to save a total of about ₴1,500, go to the Epic Games Store and click on add to library. This is the first selection of «mystery games» to be announced as free on the Epic Games Store this month.

For those who don’t know Dead Island 2 — the sequel takes place 15 years after the original Dead Island, and immerses players in Los Angeles. The game features cooperative gameplay in which you can assemble a team of three players. They can team up for both the campaign and the horde mode. Dambuster Studios boasts that the game’s dismemberment mechanics are the most advanced ever created. It allows players to chop, smash, and set fire to zombies in countless ways. Learn more more in the ITC review.

Another game that became free was released by Czech Amanita Design — the creators of Botanicula, Growbot and Chuchel. Her Happy Game tells the story of an unexpected «deeply disturbing» puzzle game in which a young boy is immersed in strange nightmares. On Steam, the reviews for this game are mostly «very positive».

The Dead Island 2 and Happy Game giveaway in the Epic Games Store will last until May 22, 18:00. On the same day, Epic intends to present three more projects as part of its ongoing «mystery games» initiative.