Epic Games Store is giving away the LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga — the game can be picked up today only

Epic Games Store is giving away LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga — the full game can be added to the library for free today only.

The offer is valid for one day only and is dedicated to the unofficial «Star Wars Day», so you can take the game until May 5 at 18:00 in Epic Games Store. To get it, you just need to go to the platform, click «Get», and it will remain in the library. The promotion does not require subscriptions or payment.

This is the full version of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, which includes all nine films of the main movie saga — from «The Phantom Menace» to «Skywalker. Rise». Players choose which trilogy to start with. The game has more than 300 playable characters, including heroes, villains, droids, and bounty hunters. You can also visit up to 23 familiar planets and travel between them in free mode.

There are more than 100 vehicles in the arsenal, including those that can be boarded during combat. The game has an updated combat system: there are combo chains, counterattacks, precise aiming with blasters, as well as Jedi combat skills with lightsabers and the Force. Players are also encouraged to explore the world — they can get Cyber Bricks for this. They unlock new features and improve the abilities of characters of different classes. The digital edition, which is currently being given away, has a bonus — the classic in-game Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Without the promotion, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga costs ₴649. It is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch.

Source: Epic Games Store