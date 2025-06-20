Ethereum (ETH) strategic reserve among 38 companies exceeds $3 billion

There are several signs that ETH is preparing for a serious upward movement, and there are chances that the price will rise to $4 thousand.

First, corporate players have accumulated more than 1.19 million coins worth $3 billion. Thus, the amount of Ethereum (ETH) stored in the strategic reserves of 38 companies has reached almost 1% of the total amount of cryptocurrency in circulation, which is about 120.8 million ETH. In total, five companies account for more than 70% of the three billion reserves.

The Ethereum Foundation is in first place by the number of coins — 259,433 ETH. The second is — gaming company SharpLink, which recently acquired 176,270 ETH. PulseChain Sac owns 166,303 ETH, and the largest crypto exchange in the United States, Coinbase, holds 137,334 ETH in reserves.

Also on June 19, Ethereum-based messaging and wallet app Status joined the list of institutional holders, purchasing 23,066 ETH worth approximately $2.9 million.

Secondly, since mid-May, the number of new addresses in the ETH network has been growing by 800 thousand to 1 million every week. Last year, this figure was one third lower for the same period.