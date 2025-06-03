Fans find a hint of Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag remake in PureArts’ line of figures — there is no Edward

Fans have found a hint of a remake of Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag —, and this time the leaks are not being sniffed out by Steam or insiders, but by the figure-maker PureArts.

In March, the manufacturer of Assassin’s Creed collectible figures spoke about the remake in a stream. Fans noticed that the presented merchandise lacked a miniature of Edward Kenway — the captain and assassin from Black Flag. The representatives were asked directly about it, and one of them could not help but hint that «something was going on with Edward».

«I think so… I definitely saw an article about it… there’s gonna be something going on with Edward and our PVC, ⅛-scale statue will reflect that accordingly», — said one of the PureArts representatives when asked if this «something» had already been announced.

Ubisoft has not officially announced the remake, although fans suspected that the project was in the works. Based on PureArts’ response, we assume that Edward’s appearance is being updated so that the figure doesn’t look outdated against the backdrop of the upcoming remake.

If PureArts’ statement was the only one about Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag — one might assume that the idea of a remake «is a bit of a stretch. However, last year, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot said that the company plans to update several classic games in the series. Many fans have suggested that one of the most beloved parts of Black Flag is a worthy candidate for remakes.

Ubisoft has not officially commented on the situation. Perhaps the studio decided to keep a low profile, as Bethesda recently did with the Oblivion remaster. It is likely that the remake of Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag is not in concept but already in production if the studio approves the updated model of Edward.

Source: PC Gamer