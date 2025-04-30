First reactions to «Final Destination 6» — decent and «absolutely insane» franchise extension

«Final Destination: Bloodlines» — the sixth film in the cult horror series — has not yet been released, but those who have seen it before are already sharing their impressions.

It seems that the fans are in for a worthy comeback. The film is again about an inevitable death that stalks a new group of victims. This time, it’s a college student trying to break the deadly cycle. The girl is constantly tormented by the same nightmare, so she goes home in search of the only person who can save her family.

The film stars Breck Bassinger, Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Theo Briones, Richard Harmon, Anna Lore, Owen Patrick Joyner, Max Lloyd-Jones, Ria Kilstedt and Tinpo Lee. They are the ones who will return the franchise to us 14 years after the previous installment.

Meanwhile, the first reactions from critics and journalists who have already seen the movie appeared on social media. And if they’re not lying — we’ll see everything the fans loved about the franchise: crazy deaths, black humor, and ridiculously bloody scenes. Here’s what they say:

Russ MilheimThe Direct: «Bloodlines is absolutely nuts. The franchise really takes its extremely brutal deaths to an entirely different level. Bloodlines has a very unique hook that should satisfy audiences and lifelong fans, while the family dynamic is a wonderful addition».

Peter GrayThe AU Review: «Amusingly gory and self aware, with a hospital set piece for the ages, Final Destination: Bloodlines gives off major FD2 vibes as it embraces an investigative narrative and a nasty sense of violent humour. Fans will eat this up! Big, bloody, fun».

Hunter BoldingThis Hashtag Show: «Tony Todd’s return as William Bludworth as “incredibly poignant and emotional”, with Bloodlines marking the actor’s final film following his death last year. The kills are glorious and inventive and shows that this concept still works well for movies».

Courtney Howard: «Bloodlines is a “fun, frightening nightmare factory of gleeful gore”, adding that the death traps “perfectly finesse tension, dark comedy and blood-drenched carnage».

Christopher Icon, NBC Universal: «Legacy sequel done right. Final Destination: Bloodlines ups the ante on all fronts, from performances and chemistry to its splatter and disaster. Tony Todd’s last on-screen appearance is truly special. This movie knows it’s fun and revels in the absurdity while keeping its heart».

The film is scheduled to be released on big screens in Ukraine on May 15. The film is being developed by New Line Cinema, which is simultaneously reviving the «Mummy» franchise.

Source: Digital Spy