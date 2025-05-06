First trailer «Squid Game 3» from Netflix — Song Gi-hoon enters the final battle with the frontman

Netflix has released the first teaser trailer for the third and final season of «The Squid Game», which will debut on the streaming service on June 27.

«The third season returns to the heart of the cruel games of Song Gi Hoon, determined to destroy them once and for all. Player 456, who has survived the loss of a friend and the betrayal of an ally, faces new dangers posed by the Frontman and ex-Player 001», — from the official synopsis.

If you remember, the previous season ended in a big cliffhanger (mostly because seasons two and three were originally written as one story arc), when the Gi-hoon (Lee Jong-jae) rebellion failed and ended in the death of his best friend Jung Bae (Lee So Hwan) at the hands of the Frontman, who pretended to be one of the players.

In the trailer, we are shown the rest of the deadly games in the room and, thankfully, a living Gi Hung, who is brought back to the competition in a black coffin with a pink bow. Then we are shown some shots of the new game with a huge machine with red and blue balls, masked rich people arriving for the end of the competition, and presumably Player 456 with his potential last opponent in the final.

In addition to Gi-hoon and the Frontman, the third season also features the return of Detective Hwang Jun-ho (Woo Ha-joong), who was originally looking for his brother and is now trying to help Player 456, YouTuber Lee Myung-gi, transgender contestant Cho Hyun-joo, and a mother-son pair of contestants.

The second season of «Squid Games» after released last year in Decemberdespite modest reviews from critics, became one of the most popular streaming shows in just a week, and is currently second only to the first season and the series «Venzdey» in terms of views.

Writer and director of «Squid Games» Hwang Dong-hyuk previouslyclaimedwho created an arch for three seasons, but is not against future spinoffs.