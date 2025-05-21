Gearbox Boss: «True fans» Borderlands 4 will find $80 for the game

Fans and the developer of Baldur’s Gate 3 were outraged by the statement of the Borderlands 4 boss that they would find $80 for the game.

Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford is once again at the center of the scandal. And there are two reasons for this: the alleged $80 for the game and the way the Borderlands 4 boss says it. Twitter user X asked if the game was really that expensive and received the following answer from Pitchford:

«A) Not my call. B) If you’re a real fan, you’ll find a way to make it happen,, — wrote He.

He then gave an example from his own life: in 1991, he bought Starflight for the Sega Genesis for the same $80 when he was working in an ice cream parlor with a minimum wage.

But it seems that this comparison did not inspire enthusiasm, but only caused a wave of criticism. To her joined Michael Daus, Director of Publishing at Baldur’s Gate 3:

«Inflation exists (we give inflation bumps for example to employees) and price increases can make sense. But saying ‘real fans will find a way’ is gross because it assumes your game is more important during a cost of living crisis than, for example, making it day to day», — Michael Daus writes.

The Baldur’s Gate publishing director also added that true fans are not those who pay any price. On the contrary, they are those who are sincerely interested in what the studio creates and remain loyal:

«Real fans are people who love & understand what you do, keep track, and engage with your shit regardless of how much they spend», — Daus adds.

He was rightly asked if Baldur’s Gate 3 should have cost $80. Daus replied that even if it did cost that much, «we would probably not suggest people do whatever they can to buy it, lest they not be real fans».

Gearbox’s words leave questions, as there is still no official price for Borderlands 4. 2K Games and parent Take-Two have not confirmed how much the game will cost. Himself release is very close — September 12 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. The game is also being prepared for Switch 2, but without an exact date. Against this backdrop, the words of Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick, said a few days ago, look quite ironic. In the interview GI.biz He stated: