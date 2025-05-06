Gears of War: Reloaded has received a release date on PC and PS5 — the game will be in Game Pass at release

Microsoft has officially announced Gears of War: Reloaded — a fully updated version of the 2006 shooter coming to PC and PlayStation 5.

The Coalition, together with Sumo Digital and Disbelief, left the main storyline unchanged. The game will once again tell the story of Marcus Phoenix and the Delta Squad fighting the Locust Horde on the planet Sera. The Lancer with a chainsaw and active reloading mechanics are in place.

The updated version of Gears of War: Reloaded will receive significant graphics and performance improvements:

Up to 4K resolution

60 FPS in story mode

Up to 120 FPS in multiplayer

Dolby Atmos 7.1.4 for 3D surround sound

HDR, VRR for enhanced image quality

Optimized lighting, shadows, reflections and post-processing

No loading screens in the campaign

The updated version automatically supports progress synchronization and crossplay. A Microsoft account is not required, but it gives you full access to cross-platform features. These include invitations, cross-platform matches, and shared progress in the campaign and multiplayer. The campaign supports cooperative play for two players, and Versus Multiplayer allows you to invite up to 8 players.

For veterans of the series — free update

If you have already purchased the digital version of Gears of War: Ultimate Edition retroactively, you will receive Gears of War: Reloaded for free. Xbox will provide the code in a private message before the release. The bundle includes all the content from Gears of War: Ultimate Edition, including the bonus campaign act, all maps, multiplayer modes, and unlockable characters.

The game will be released on August 26, 2025 on Xbox Series X|S, PC (via Steam and Microsoft Store), PlayStation 5, and in the cloud via Xbox Cloud Gaming. From day one, it will be available on Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass, and can be purchased separately for $39.99.

Well, Gears of War: Reloaded is not just a graphical patch, but a full-fledged remaster with technical upgrades. This release comes on the heels of Xbox exclusives becoming the most popular titles on PlayStation in April. And a month earlier, in Forza Horizon 5 and Indiana Jones have been released on the PS Store. It seems that Microsoft has seen the trend and decided not to waste time while interest in its games is heating up.

Source: IGN