HBO disables comments on photos of new Harry, Ron and Hermione on Instagram

Yesterday, HBO officially unveiled the main cast of the Harry Potter series — a trio of children who will play the new Ron, Hermione and Harry — and in advance turned off comments under the post with their photo.

Given the fact that the presentation of adult actors was not without hate (mainly regarding the choice of a black Snape), the decision is understandable — the company is trying to protect children from aggression. It’s worth noting that no other HBO post had comments hidden under it, including photos of Bella Ramsay and Caitlin Deaver, who were previously actively criticized for not matching the roles of Ellie and Abby in the series The Last Of Us. We would like to remind you that Ramsay, because of the I even had to delete myself from social media.

Interestingly, some other Twitter accounts that write about movies have made similar decisions: in their profiles DiscussingFilm post about the new actors of the Harry Potter series has limited comments, while the Culture Crave apparently removes the most aggressive ones, since some are not available for viewing.

For now first full-fledged reactions can be viewed on the Variety account, where fans criticize the choice of actors with no experience, predict «interesting moments» in the upcoming series with Malfoy’s comments about the Mudblood and generally «the downfall of the franchise». Some defend the acting trio, sympathizing with the fact that they got their roles in an era of «free hate on the Internet».

We would like to remind you that Dominic McLaughlin will play Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton will play Hermione Granger, and Alistair Stout will play Ron Weasley. For the latter, the role will be his debut, while McLaughlin played in the comedy «Grow» and Stanton — in the musical «Matilda», which ran on the West End from 2023 to 2024.

Adult cast includes Paapu Essiedu (Severus Snape)Janet McTeer (Minerva McGonagall), John Lithgow (Albus Dumbledore),Nick Frost (Rubeus Hagrid)Luke Tallon (Quirinus Quirell) and Paul Whitehouse (Argus Filch). The showrunners are determined to create a «authentic» adaptation of the books and will show adult characters younger than in the original filmsso that «adheres to Rowling’s canon» — we are talking in particular about the Dursley family and Snape, who in the first book was only 31 years old.

The series will consist of 7 seasons, and its production will take at least 10 years. The first one is scheduled to be filmed in the summer, and the premiere is expected to take place in 2027.