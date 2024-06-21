Huawei has announced its own programming language Cangjie

During the HDC 2024 developer conference, Huawei introduced its own Cangjie programming language. This language is positioned as a next-generation solution for smart applications for all scenarios.

According to Huawei, Cangjie offers «native understanding, true multi-scenario, high performance, and effective security». The programming language integrates with the Huawei HarmonyOS ecosystem and provides a convenient development experience.

Key features of Cangjie include:

Native understanding: Cangjie boasts a built-in AgentDSL framework that combines natural language with a programming language. This enables collaboration between multiple agents and simplified symbolic expressions.

Full capabilities: The language is designed to be lightweight and scalable, with a modular design for different scenarios. It also supports domain-oriented development.

High performance: Cangjie has a new garbage collection system for smoother application flows and faster response times. In addition, lightweight threads are said to improve concurrent performance.

Robust security: security is built into the language architecture to help developers avoid security vulnerabilities.

Cangjie is reportedly a multi-paradigm language that supports functional, imperative, and object-oriented programming styles. It also includes features such as type definition, generics, and pattern matching to optimize development.

For security-conscious developers, Cangjie offers a static type system and automatic memory management to ensure program stability. It also provides runtime checks for error detection and cross-language compatibility security.

In terms of parallelism, Cangjie uses lightweight user-mode threads and concurrent object libraries. These features are designed to simplify development and improve resource utilization.

The compiler and runtime environment are optimized for efficiency, including high-level and internal compilation optimizations, as well as runtime optimizations. In addition, Cangjie offers comprehensive development tools, including debugging, static verification, performance analysis, and testing.

The previous version of Huawei Hongmeng HarmonyOS NEXT Cangjie is already available for interested developers.

Source: gizmochina