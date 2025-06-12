Huawei introduces Pura 80 Pro, Pro+ and Ultra smartphones with a unique interchangeable lens

Huawei has prepared four new smartphones for release as part of the Pura series, and one of these new products offers a real revolution in mobile photography. The Huawei Pura 80 Ultra smartphone has an interchangeable telephoto lens, although it is not removable. In fact, the company’s engineers managed to screw two lenses to one sensor.

Huawei Pura 80 Ultra

Huawei Pura 80 Ultra uses a 6.8-inch LTPO OLED display with a resolution of 2848×1276 pixels, a refresh rate of 1-120 Hz and a peak local brightness of up to 3000 nits. Protection is provided by second-generation Kunlun glass.

Huawei doesn’t say what’s inside. There’s no official mention of the processor, so we’ll have to wait for enthusiasts to disassemble it. But we know that all versions have 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB or 1 TB of internal storage. The device has a 5700 mAh battery, supports 100W fast wired charging and 80W wireless charging. It is IP68/69 water and dust resistant. The device runs on HarmonyOS 5.1.

So, the main feature of Huawei Pura 80 Ultra — is a periscopic telephoto module with a massive 1/1.28-inch sensor with a resolution of 50 MP. Huawei has equipped the smartphone with a movable mechanism that physically switches two lenses with different focal lengths. As a result, a single telephoto module provides an optical zoom of 3.7x and 9.4x. In effect, this means that you can shoot at the equivalent of 83 mm (f/2.4) or 212 mm (f/3.6). This module is complemented by a sensor-shift OIS system.

The main camera is also not far behind. It has a 50-megapixel RYYB sensor, variable aperture from f/1.6 to f/4.0, and optical stabilization. Huawei promises that the dynamic range here is 15 times higher than that of the Pura 70 Ultra. To be more precise, it’s — 16EV, which is a record among smartphones. This means that light and dark areas in photos and videos should be preserved much better.

Huawei has also added a 40-megapixel ultra-wide-angle module (13 mm) and a 1.5-megapixel multispectral sensor for more accurate color reproduction. And to make your photos even more stylish, there are Nature, Film, Movie, and Cartoon presets. In video, Huawei uses a new real-time frame fusion technology that preserves details in bright areas.

The price of Huawei Pura 80 Ultra in China is about $1391 and $1530 for the 16 GB + 512 GB and 16 GB + 1 TB versions, respectively. Pre-orders have already started, and the first deliveries are expected on June 26.

Huawei Pura 80 Pro and Pro+

Huawei Pura 80 Pro and Pro+ models are similar in many ways. They have 6.8-inch LTPO OLED displays with four-sided rounded glass (but the screen is visually flat), a resolution of 2848×1276 pixels, a peak brightness of 3000 nits, and a refresh rate of 1-120 Hz. Again, the company does not name the processor, but says that the Ark Engine provides 36% higher performance than its predecessors. The amount of RAM is 12 GB, storage capacity is 256 GB (for 80 Pro only), 512 GB or 1 TB.

The main camera has an inch 50-megapixel sensor, variable aperture f/1.6-f/4.0, and OIS. There is also a 48-megapixel telephoto module with 4x zoom (93 mm, f/2.1) and OIS, a 40-megapixel ultra-wide-angle module, and a 1.5-megapixel multispectral sensor. The battery capacity is 5700 mAh, and fast wired (100 W) and wireless (80 W) charging is supported. The smartphones have a USB 3.1 Gen 1 port.

Huawei Pura 80 Pro supports the Beidou system, sending and receiving messages and photos via satellite, and receiving satellite breaking news and alerts. In the case of Huawei Pura 80 Pro+, dual satellite support is declared: Beidou and Tiantong. The phone can keep in touch with the satellite without manual pointing. IP68 (immersion up to 2 meters) and IP69 (hot water jets) protection is declared.

The new Huawei Pura 80 Pro and Pro+ smartphones are already available in China with prices starting at $905 and $1115, respectively. Huawei Pura 80 This is the smallest model among the new products. It has a 6.6-inch LTPO OLED display with a resolution of 2760×1256 pixels, a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz, and a peak brightness of 2800 nits. The processor is again not named. The amount of RAM is 12 GB, storage capacity is 256 GB, 512 GB or 1 TB. The battery has a capacity of 5600 mAh, 66W wired charging and 50W wireless charging are supported. But the port is reduced to USB 2.0.

The camera modules in this model are a bit weaker. The main module offers a 50-megapixel sensor (without specifying the size), variable aperture f/1.4-f/4.0, and OIS. It’s complemented by a 12-megapixel periscopic telephoto module (5.5x zoom, 125mm focal length, f/3.4, OIS), a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle module, and a 1.5-megapixel multispectral sensor.

There is no information on prices and launch dates for Huawei Pura 80 yet.

Source: gsmarena 1, 2