Hugh Laurie doesn’t want Dr. House back: «He doesn’t care about the audience or the show’s revival»

Actor Hugh Laurie dashes fans’ hopes for the 9th season of «Dr. House» — he frankly doesn’t care that anyone wants to see the series continue.

The lead actor is so reluctant to return to the role that he refuses even to do podcasts. To put it very simply, he is «not interested in such opportunities» — he has outgrown his iconic role.

«I’m going to read you quote-unquote what he said: ‘He is not interested in opportunities like this, frankly doesn’t care about the audience or reliving the show, — says host Dr. Mike Warshawsky in a recent episode podcast «Dr. Mike».

He explained that he had invited Hugh Laurie to take part in the podcast, but received a clear rejection from the actor’s representatives.

«It’s just such a direct and honest reply. It’s not that he doesn’t want to do your show, just he doesn’t want to be House MD ever again», — Mike Warshawsky adds.

“[Hugh Laurie] Frankly doesn’t care about the audience or reliving the show [House]” LMAOpic.twitter.com/Yagnw9l7fe — Frank (@f_lynyrd) June 16, 2025

As a reminder, Laurie played the role of House from 2004 to 2012 in the TV series «Dr. House», which aired on Fox. His character is a brilliant doctor who solves complex medical cases. His difficult personality, harshness, reclusiveness, limp, and addiction to painkillers do not prevent him from saving lives. Over 8 seasons, the series has won five «Emmy» and two «Golden Globes», and Laurie has been nominated six times for Best Actor in a Drama. The series still remains one of those that you want to watch.

But after the series ended, Hugh Laurie’s only public return to the House character was in 2020 — during the pandemic. At the time, he tweeted that he couldn’t «speak for House» but suggested that he would have said: «This is an epidemic, not a diagnostic problem. We are solving it together, staying at a distance».

Today, Laurie expresses no desire to return to the role that made him a cult hero. And he can be understood, being a hostage to your role is a curse for an actor.

