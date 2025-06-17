In the trailer for «Naked Gun», Liam Neeson parodies the movie «End of Watch» and goes on a shooting spree in the toilet line

The second trailer for «Naked Gun» — Liam Neeson drinks coffee incessantly and then goes on a shooting spree in the bathroom line.

Paramount Pictures has released the second trailer for the absurd cult crime comedy. Main article the role of Frank Drebin Jr. was assigned to Liam Neesonwho will play the son of the legendary hero of the original films. It seems that the upcoming film is trying to combine the classic absurdity of «Naked Gun» with the tropes of action movies, in which Neeson himself became famous.

One such example is a scene inspired by the movie End of Watch. There is a moment in the video where Drebin Jr. is desperately looking for a bathroom after drinking too much coffee and eating too many buns. Instead of a violent and tense moment from End of Watch, a parody appears — on the screen, Frank Drebin Jr. starts a shooting war to get into the stall first.

In the rest of the trailer, Liam Neeson gets into trouble, illogical situations and transforms into a little girl. This scene was shown in the first trailer, when the son of the same foolish police officer armed himself with a battle lollipop — an analog of a shuriken. But still, the «highlight of the» was Liam in school uniform with polka dot underpants standing in a pompous pose of victory.

In addition to Liam, the cast of «Naked Gun» is headed by some other famous faces. For example, Pamela Anderson will play the role of the hero’s beloved (a reinterpretation of Priscilla Presley’s image from the original), and Paul Walter Hauser will become Captain Ed. Other cast members include WWE star Cody Rhodes, C.C. Pounder, Kevin Duran, Lisa Coshi, Eddie Yoo, and Danny Huston.

The film is produced by Seth MacFarlane and Erica Huggins, with Akiva Shaffer, Dan Gregor and Doug Mand writing the screenplay. This will be a direct continuation of the tradition of classic films that have grossed over $216 million at the box office. The world premiere is scheduled for August 1.

Source: Variety