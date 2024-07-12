Infernal pleasure: Doom launched on a masturbator

That’s the answer to the question «Why learn programming?»

The classic 1993 shooter Doom is once again in the spotlight of the tech community. This time, the game was ported to a sex toy.

YouTuber and engineer Aaron Christophel presented his new achievement in a video that quickly gained popularity on the Internet. Earlier, he had already surprised the public by launching Doom on electric toothbrush. This time, Christoph chose the Tifforun device, which has a built-in screen — a key element for the realization of the idea.

To implement the project, the engineer modified the device by adding the necessary hardware. You can control the character using the existing buttons: moving forward, backward, left and right, as well as shooting An interesting feature of this version is the «reward» — every time you kill a monster in Doom, the masturbator «strokes you».

The Doom community is known for its creativity in porting the game to various platforms. The game has been launched on calculators, lawn mowers, and even ATMs. Recently, it was integrated into Fortnite. Lauren Ramlan, a biotechnology researcher at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), was able to run Doom using intestinal bacteria. This classic game was also launched on tractor John Deere and microcomputer with Lego.

Source: Kotaku