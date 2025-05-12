Is Tesla out of the picture? New 375 Wh/kg Stellantis battery charges up to 90% in 18 minutes

The automotive concern Stellantis has released a new semi-solid-state battery for electric cars with an energy density of 375 Wh/kg.

Typically, the energy density of Li-ion batteries for electric cars with liquid electrolyte is 200-300 Wh/kg. The new battery is characterized by the use of a stable gel-like material instead of the liquid electrolyte typical of traditional lithium-ion batteries. This significantly improves the safety and stability of the battery.

Battery from Stellantis capable of charging from 15% to 90% in 18 minutes at room temperature. The battery also has a high power output with a discharge current of up to four times the capacity per hour (4C value).

The battery has demonstrated stable operation at temperatures ranging from -30°C to 45°C, which is much better than conventional Li-ion batteries. It was tested on the Dodge Charger Daytona and Mercedes-Benz EQS.

In the case of the Dodge Charger Daytona, the battery was tested for compliance with operational requirements. By installing the battery in the Mercedes-Benz EQS, Stellantis developers demonstrated its claimed efficiency and range.The new battery uses a semi-solid-state polymer-based cell.

Semi-solid-state cells stabilize the anode, which is traditionally considered the most vulnerable link. Fully solid-state batteries are still not mass-produced due to the high cost of production. Therefore, semi-solid-state batteries offer a compromise.

Currently, the production of such batteries is 10-30 times more expensive than their lithium-ion counterparts. However, with scaling up and switching to mass production, costs can be significantly reduced

New batteries will reduce vehicle weight by 500-900 kg. And since for every 450 grams of weight saved, about $5 can be saved in production costs, the total savings per vehicle can reach $2,500 to $10,000.

The new battery, once fully developed, could also solve the biggest problems of electric vehicles, such as range, charging time, weight, safety, and cold-weather performance-all at once.