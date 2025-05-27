«It wasn’t hard»: Chris McQuarrie says the basic plot for «Top Gun 3» is ready

The last one a collaboration between Tom Cruise and Chris McQuarrie «Mission: Impossible 8» just now debuted in theatersbut the duo is already actively developing a new project — a threequel to the aviation war drama «Top Gun», which started in 1986 with the film by Tony Scott.

In fact, between the making of the original film and the release of its sequel, «Top Gun: Maverick» took almost 40 years to complete, but the threequel will take significantly less time. According to McQuarrie, who is co-authoring the third film with Ehren Kruger, the main plot is already ready.

«The idea is already on the table, I’ve figured it out,» McQueary said on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. «It’s a good starting point. You walk into a room and say: “Okay, what do we do?”. Eren suggests something, and I think: “Hmm, why not?”. Then we talked about it some more. The structure is already there, so it was not difficult to figure it out».

«Top Gun: Maverick» became one of the biggest box office hits of 2022 and earned a whopping $1.4 billion for Paramount. Cruise returned to the role of Maverick in the movie, and Miles Teller appeared as Bradley «Rooster» Bradshaw. However, few stars benefited more from the movie than Glen Powell, whose role as Hangman helped him get work in future action movies and paved the way for the title of future Hollywood star. The trio is expected to appear in a threequel.

«Top Gun 3» does not yet have an official release date, but given that the script is in development, an announcement may be made in the coming months. We tentatively expect it to be released in 2027.

It is not known whether McQuarrie will take on the directorial role, as the director «Maverick» Joseph Kosinski is also involved in the project — it is possible that the threequel will get a directorial duo.

«I haven’t thought about it at all, I haven’t thought about it at all… However, I have done a lot of research on how to make a movie based on Tony Scott,» McQuarrie said in response to a question about potential directing.

In May, Tom Cruise announced that he was actively working not only on «Top Gun 3», but also on the sequel to his 1990 racing thriller «Days of Thunder».

«We talk about a lot of different stories,» Cruz said. «It took me 35 years to comprehend Top Gun: Maverick’. Now we’re thinking about Days of Thunder 2 and Top Gun 3.

Source: Collider, Deadline, Variety