James Webb telescope creates the largest map of the Universe — 13 billion light-years

Astronomers using the «James Webb» telescope have created the largest map of the Universe ever, depicting 800 thousand galaxies over the 13.5 billion years of our Universe’s existence.

It is noted that scientists from the COSMOS group used the data obtained by «James Webb» to create the largest map of the Universe to date COSMOS-Web. To collect the necessary data, «James Webb» explored dense and empty areas of space where there are very few stars, gas clouds, and other objects. Scientists sought to find answers to questions about the how the early Universe was formed.

The study was conducted using all possible wavelength ranges, since the light emitted billions of years ago in the early Universe reached us in the infrared spectrum as a result of expansion «James Webb», how an extremely sensitive infrared telescope allowed astronomers to detect 10 times more galaxies formed during the first 500 million years after the Big Bang than they expected.

In addition, supermassive black holes, new types of galaxies and black holes were also discovered. Scientists note that they were able to get answers to many questions, while new questions have emerged. In particular, astronomers have found that the early Universe started producing too much light too early, which casts doubt on some cosmological models.

«Since the launch of the telescope, we have been asking: «Do these JWST datasets violate the cosmological model?». The Universe has only had about 400 million years to form something like a billion solar masses of stars. And we just don’t know how that could have happened», — notes Kathleen Casey, professor of physics at the University of California, Santa Barbara.

Astronomers from the COSMOS team have spent two years processing the data, creating accessible images and catalogs to maximize the reach of researchers, including students. The group continues to work, using spectroscopy to confirm the distance to early galaxies and study interstellar space.

Currently, scientists note that the data they have discovered is already changing the way we look at the formation of our Universe. Further research should help expand our understanding of outer space in the earlier stages of the formation of the Universe.

Source: LiveScience