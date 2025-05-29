Laser qubits in the sky over Long Island — scientists test quantum communication in the air

American scientists plan to implement a project to test quantum communication in free space. Using lasers, they want to launch qubits over the Long Island Sound.

It is noted, that three laser beams from the telescope on top of the Kline Tower on the Yale University campus will be directed across the Long Island Sound at a distance of nearly 43.5 km and captured on the opposite side by a similar telescope on the roof of the University Hospital Stony Brook.

The goal of the Quantum Laser Across the Sound project is to expand the ability to send and receive quantum information and demonstrating the potential for possible future quantum computing infrastructures. The telescope on top of the Kline Tower will send entangled photons 43.4 km across the Long Island Sound.

«We want to exchange quantum information to show that communication is possible through free space», — explains one of the project’s authors, professor of electrical and computer engineering, Hong Tan.

After that, the scientists want to test this technology in a variety of applications, from quantum cryptography to high-resolution imaging of astronomical objects and detection of high-energy particles. The researchers showed that the locations chosen for the project are key, as there are not many places like this in the United States, with a body of water between two major research institutions and between two different states.

As part of the project, the scientists will generate a pair of entangled photons and then release them across the bay. The researchers emphasize that usually quantum networks use fiber optics. However, fiber optic cables are not always suitable for every network. Due to the geographical characteristics of the area, the appropriate setup can be quite costly. In addition, fiber optics are not suitable when it comes to communication with a satellite or an isolated island.

Using optics in urban areas, scientists can transmit quantum information in free space. However, such a system has its drawbacks and remains dependent on weather vagaries, for example.

«They fly 44 kilometers in open space, which means a lot of air damping, diffraction, and just plain turbulence It may rain, etc.», — said one of the project participants, a student Mason Abrell.

Source: Interesting Engineering