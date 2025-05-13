Lenovo unveiled Legion RTX 5060 Ti and 5070 — but you can’t just buy video cards

Lenovo has developed new video cards GeForce RTX 5060 Ti and RTX 5070which are designed exclusively for Legion-branded gaming PCs. They won’t be available on the retail market, so gamers won’t be able to buy them to install in their systems. It’s a shame, because these new products may be of interest to users.

Lenovo’s RTX 5060 Ti and RTX 5070 graphics cards are not overclocked models that meet NVIDIA’s reference specifications. The RTX 5070 has 6144 CUDA cores and 12 GB of GDDR7 memory (192-bit bus). At the same time, the RTX 5060 Ti has 3840 CUDA cores and comes with 8 GB of GDDR7 memory (128-bit bus). Unfortunately, Lenovo does not offer a 16GB version of the RTX 5060 Ti.

Both graphics cards are equipped with a 2.5-slot cooling system with two fans. The RTX 5070 is visually slightly longer. The RTX 5060 Ti, based on the GB206 GPU, uses a limited 8-lane PCIe interface — this can be seen in the renders.

These graphics cards are targeted at the Chinese market and are supplied as part of Lenovo’s Legion 7000K and GeekPro gaming systems. The RTX 5060 Ti is housed in the compact GeekPro case, directly above the power supply. The 7000K model with RTX 5070 — is a more premium build with liquid cooling of the processor.

The minimum official prices from Lenovo are:

11,999 yuan ($1660) — for a system with RTX 5070;

7,199 yuan ($995) for a system with RTX 5060 Ti.

As noted earlier, these graphics cards cannot be purchased separately — they are exclusive to ready-made systems. At the same time, it is possible that they will appear on the secondary market in the future, which may be of interest to those who want to upgrade their PCs.

Source: videocardz