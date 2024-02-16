Lian Li has created a PC case table with a built-in transparent OLED panel

Lian Li has demonstrated a prototype of its next-generation computer desk-enclosure called DK-07. The novelty has a full-size transparent OLED display in the middle of the case and is the result of the evolution of the DK-05F and DK-04F models.

Lian Li DK-07 has a slightly different form factor and a slightly different arrangement of components inside. In the middle is a 30-inch OLED display from LG, which is installed directly under the built-in monitor bracket and directly above the keyboard and mouse. The purpose of the monitor is — to give the table a bit of aesthetic appeal and to give the case more room for user customization. It is not intended to be used as a traditional monitor, but can display a variety of images and animated wallpapers.

Up to 12 fans can be placed inside. There are 6 fan mounts located in the rear of the case, 3 — directly next to the motherboard tray, and 3 — on the side of the desk. All of them support 120mm case fans. At the same time, the six 120mm fan mounts on the rear can be adapted to support up to five 140mm fans (the same goes for the three side fans). All of these fan mounts can also accommodate radiators and liquid cooling systems, including dual 360mm or 280mm radiators in the rear and a single 360mm radiator on the side and next to the motherboard tray.

The DK-07 supports graphics cards that occupy 4 slots and comes with a special horizontal mount that orient the front of the graphics card to the glass for aesthetic purposes. The chassis also has 4 bays for 3.5″ or 2.5″ drives.

The manufacturer installed some additional accessories in the aluminum parts of the table. On the right, there is a top drawer with gaskets that divide it into six separate storage areas. On the left, there is a temperature-controlled cup holder that will keep drinks hot or cold, as well as a retractable USB hub. Lian Li also equipped the DK-07 with a cutout at the back designed specifically for monitor brackets.

Lian Li has not yet announced when the DK-07 model will go on sale. However, the company says that it is also considering an alternative version of the table without an OLED panel. This will make the device cheaper.

Source: tomshardware