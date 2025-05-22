Lies of P will receive the DLC prequel Overture with three difficulty levels — first 50 minutes of gameplay

Lies of P will receive the prequel DLC Overture and a major free update with new weapons, a battle mode, and three difficulty levels.

Neowiz and Round8 Studio are working on a major update for of the original Lies of P, which will take players to the events of the main campaign. Accordingly, the expansion does not continue the main story, but will allow you to better understand how P ended up in Krat.

In the DLC, the hero, along with the Twins, travels to the snowy area — the destroyed zoo. There, instead of animals, they will see bloodthirsty mutants, new types of puppets, and creatures from the sewers. The first locations look rather corridor-like, with branches for loot. But from the very first minutes, the DLC shows fast enemies, not always effective blocking, and deadly battles even with two opponents.

Along with Overture, new weapons will appear in the game — heavier and more exotic. For example, the chainsaw charges after a jerk, and the cannon sword fires explosive projectiles. There is also a bow, which allows you to shoot without restrictions on the number of projectiles, although it does less damage. However, the new weapons are non-separable — they cannot be modified like most blades in the base game. Unfortunately, you can’t choose a combination with another handle or blade.

Among the bosses shown in the gameplay, a fight with two opponents — a sorcerer and his war doll stands out. Even if you destroy the latter, the boss can revive it. All the bosses in the DLC have new behavior, changed patterns, and an increased level of aggression.

Lies of P: Overture has three difficulty levels. The basic mode (Legendary Stalker), to which two new options have been added: Butterfly’s Guidance (easier for beginners) and Awakened Puppet (moderate level). It is expected that such modes will make the game more accessible to a wider audience that is not a fan of the soulslike genre.

And do not confuse the difficulty modes of Lies of P: Overture with another mode, Battle Memories. This novelty is essentially a room for repeated battles with all the bosses of the game, which opens after completing any final of the game will be available at the Krat Hotel. In this mode, the player will be able to choose the enemy and the difficulty level — from normal to the hardest. There are five levels in total, and progressing to the highest level will require victories on the lower ones. For additional motivation, cosmetic rewards are introduced — including decorative pins that decorate the backpack but do not affect performance.

A separate Death March mode will also be available, in which you need to complete a series of boss battles in a row with minimal resources. It has not yet been shown in the demo, but it is already mentioned in the Battle Memories menu.

Overture DLC and a major update will be released in the summer of 2025. The expansion will be paid for, while all new modes and the boss arena are free for owners of the basic version of the game.

Source: Wccftech / VGC