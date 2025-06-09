Microsoft unites Xbox and Windows — console games are now available in the Xbox PC program

Microsoft seems to be paying more and more attention to the gaming use of computers. For example, ASUS and Microsoft showcase ROG Xbox Ally — a pocket gaming machine with Windows 11 and Ryzen Z2. In addition, there are additional signs of Xbox and Windows merging. For example, the Xbox app on PC suddenly started showing console games. This is probably not a glitch, but a hint.

In recent days, users have begun to notice an interesting anomaly: old console games have suddenly appeared in the desktop version of the Xbox app for Windows. For example, Alan Wake for Xbox 360. Although you can’t install the game, it’s already in the My PC Games list. That is, if you previously bought this game for Xbox, it is now considered part of your PC library.

So, um….what is xbox cooking??? That's my whole console library right there 👀 pic.twitter.com/5ETkFir2rP — Even When The Heart Stops, The Pain Lingers (@Gaming4all98) June 7, 2025

This doesn’t look like an accidental mistake, but part of a larger plan. Back in March, journalists reported that Microsoft was working on combining the Xbox and Windows stores into a single library for games. By the way, it was then that the first mentions appeared about its partnership with Asus on a portable device codenamed Project Kennan. The idea is clear: one platform, one library, one app — and all without having to remember what you’re playing.

But the surprises don’t end there. Microsoft also plans to integrate Steam and Epic Games Store libraries into the Xbox app. Earlier this year, the company even accidentally «showed» interface mockups with games from Steam in the Xbox app. Sources in the company confirm that they are working on an update that will show all games installed on PCs — regardless of platform.

It’s all part of a larger strategy to turn the Xbox app into the premier Windows gaming hub. The company has even changed its name to simply Xbox PC. The new identity has already appeared in the trailer for MIO: Memories In Orbit trailer and in the announcement of Gears of War: Reloaded. This is Microsoft’s clear signal: it’s not just an app, it’s — your main Windows gamer base.

Moreover, Microsoft is already testing the integration of the best features of Xbox and Windows into portable devices. And here it is especially worth mentioning SteamOS — a competitor that the company already feels on its back. After all, manufacturers such as Lenovo do not hesitate to install SteamOS on their pocket PCs.

It is likely that we will soon see a new interface for the Xbox PC library with full support for third-party games and possibly even old console releases. This raises a big question: will we be able to run console games on PC directly? No clouds, no streaming — just plug and play? If Microsoft finally makes a breakthrough in emulation, then the old dreams of gamers may become a reality.

Source: The Verge