Microsoft Xbox announces strategic partnership with AMD — consoles, cloud services, and more

While gamers are thinking about whether to upgrade their Xbox Series X|S or look at portable devices, Microsoft is preparing an unexpected but quite logical step. The company has officially confirmed its long-term cooperation with AMD, which will form the basis for the next generation of Xbox. Thus, «red» chips will once again be at the heart of new consoles, hybrid solutions, and possibly even pocket gaming devices.

Last week ASUS has shown the ROG Xbox Ally with a processor AMD Ryzen Z2and now Microsoft itself has announced that the partnership with AMD is moving to a strategic multi-year level. Xbox President Sarah Bond shared her plans in a video message. The company is investing in all areas — consoles, portable devices, PCs, cloud gaming, and accessories. AMD, which has been providing Xbox with its chips for two generations, will remain in this chair.

This decision should help unify development and maintain compatibility across platforms. With today’s game engines growing in complexity and development costs increasing — stability and unification of hardware components is critical.

At the same time, the company is not going to close the ecosystem. The new Xbox generation will remain compatible with the library of games already purchased. Players will be able to choose between a large console in the living room, a portable model in a backpack, or a cloud version in a browser. And all of this — with a single graphics engine combined with AI and RDNA.

While Intel and NVIDIA remain spectators in the stands, AMD is strengthening its position. Even Sony is in the project Amethyst uses AMD solutions, particularly in the area of artificial intelligence.

As for the technical component of the future Xbox, it has not yet been officially disclosed. However, rumors mention Zen 6 or ARM64 architecture for the processor and Navi 5 (RDNA 5) for graphics. Currently, Xbox Series models use the already outdated Zen 2 and RDNA 2 architectures, so the upgrade promises to be serious. By the way, the ROG Xbox Ally is already testing Zen 5 and RDNA 3.5 — so the new Xboxes will not be far behind.

Together, Microsoft and AMD are paving the way for a new era of gaming, where Xbox is no longer just a box under the TV. It’s already a platform that runs on all devices — with the same hardware and the same experience. And if everything goes according to plan, next time we’ll be talking not only about ray-traced graphics, but also about AI that analyzes gameplay and improves the gaming experience.

