Nintendo will block Switch for piracy or modding, — change in the user agreement

Nintendo has updated its user agreement ahead of the Switch 2 launch. The company explicitly says that your console will become a «brick» for breaking the rules.

Along with this, the account may become «permanently unusable». Nintendo has updated the user agreement for the first time since 2021. It stipulates that any attempts to modify, hack, bypass security, or run third-party software are grounds for severe sanctions. The previous version of the user agreement was milder and only prohibited the adaptation or modification of the account.

«You acknowledge that if you fail to comply with the foregoing restrictions Nintendo may render the Nintendo Account Services and/or the applicable Nintendo device [emphasis mine] permanently unusable in whole or in part», — the company writes sternly.

It is not only forbidden to hack the console, but also to break it:

run unauthorized software or copies of games;

decompile or disassemble services;

change protection or workarounds;

use equipment or software that takes the console out of the mode described in the documentation.

This is a clear attempt to close the loopholes for modding and jailbreaking The process of removing restrictions that allows full access to the device's file system.. The rules are updated as follows a few weeks before the Switch 2 release, which will be relied more on digital versions rather than cartridges. Considering that, Nintendo’s pricing policy left a lot to be desired, and is about to get even tougher. The company is playing ahead of those who want to circumvent the system. As you can see, the company fights not only against overbuying.

Nintendo is already known for its tough attitude towards piracy. It has repeatedly threatened to sue emulator creators, ROM sites, and even enthusiasts who simply run old games on a PC. Now the company is moving to an even more ultimatum tool — blocking the devices themselves.

It is unclear how Nintendo will detect violations. However, the privacy policy states that the company collects detailed information about errors: time, user actions, program status, sent content. The new rules also include a clause on the possibility of «tracking and recording your video and audio interactions with other users» — in particular, in the new GameChat system that is being prepared for Switch 2.

Creators - Global PR Agency for Technology and B2B Companies PR services for businesses and their executives Arranging media interviews, podcast appearances and conference presentations Europe, Asia, Americas Learn more

Nintendo has long insisted that copying or modifying, even its own games — is against the law. Therefore, you can forget about making a backup or running the game through an emulator that works better than the original console.

The user is left with two options: play by Nintendo’s rules or lose a console that cost $450 without explanation if something goes wrong. The example of Xbox comes to mind, when a gamer with a $40,000 library was permanently banned — but he didn’t break any rules. So, a logical question arises: what should you do if you fall under the «hot hand» of the Japanese giant?

Source: Game File