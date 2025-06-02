NVIDIA RTX Pro 6000 for $10,000 — the new noisy «king of gaming»

As a rule, computer components with the Pro prefix are not intended for use in gaming systems. However, this does not stop enthusiasts from conducting experiments, so such devices still make their way to gaming computers. Video blogger and overclocking expert Roman der8auer Hartung asked himself the question «what if» and tested a professional Nvidia RTX Pro 6000 graphics card (based on Blackwell architecture) in games. Based on the results of various tests, he called this video card the new «king of gaming». Let’s take a closer look.

Nvidia RTX Pro 6000 performance in games

In a 15-minute video, der8auer showed what the RTX Pro 6000 is capable of in games such as Cyberpunk 2077, Star Wars Outlaws, Remnant 2, and Assassin’s Creed Mirage. At the same time, the card was running not with gaming drivers, but with professional drivers, those designed for work tasks. But even this didn’t stop it from showing its class.

In Cyberpunk 2077 with 4K resolution and maximum settings (without ray tracing), the RTX Pro 6000 was 14% faster than the RTX 5090 and had 13% better minimum frame rates. At the same time, it consumed 15% more power.

In Star Wars Outlaws and Remnant 2, the increase was 11% each, and in Assassin’s Creed Mirage — only 3%, which may be due to drivers.

Specifications of the Nvidia RTX Pro 6000

The Nvidia RTX Pro 6000 professional graphics card is based on the same GB202 graphics chip as the gaming RTX 5090. But it has more computing units — 24,064 shader cores versus 21,760, as well as more TMU, ROP, tensor, and RT cores. But the main «feature is» — 96 GB of GDDR7 memory with 512-bit access bus, while the RTX 5090 has «only» 32 GB.

However, this model cannot be called perfect. According to der8auer, the video card squeaks and hums terribly under load. The fans accelerate quickly and make so much noise that they even cover the terrible squeak of the coils. And if you ignore the noise of the fans, then, according to the author, this video card makes the loudest coil whine he has ever heard in his life.

But this is not the only problem with the new «king of gaming». The next one is the high price. Although Nvidia itself spends only about $200 on additional memory, the final retail price is $10 thousand. For comparison, the RTX 5090 costs $2 thousand (there is an explanation here, why it is so expensive). The irony is that even gold-plated RTX 5090 Dhahab seems several times cheaper than the Pro 6000.

Yes, the RTX Pro 6000 proved to be really powerful in modern games with maximum settings, outperforming top consumer graphics cards. However, its price, noise, and lack of gaming drivers make it more of an exotic for enthusiasts than a real alternative for gaming PCs. Nevertheless, the fact that a professional graphics card without Game Ready drivers outperforms the best models for gaming is a strong statement about Blackwell’s potential.

Source: tomshardware