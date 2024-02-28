Playdead Studio (developer of Limbo and Inside) has shown concept art of its mysterious third project

It’s been over 7 years since Playdead (the developer of Limbo and Inside) started hinting at their mysterious third project. And now, after some time off, the company has shared some new concept art, confirming that work on the game is ongoing.

The developer shared the first mysterious concept art for its third game in 2017, about 6 months after the release of Inside, which received critical acclaim. At that time, the studio confirmed that work on its «next adventure» was underway, and the accompanying image indicated a lonely adventure with a sci-fi tinge. Since then, the developer has occasionally published some concept art. All of them seemed to point to an adventure in which a lone space traveler wanders a deserted planet dotted with abandoned technology. All that we managed to learn about the new project during all this time was that the upcoming game is a «third-person sci-fi adventure in a remote corner of the universe».

Playdead is currently posting a significant number of job openings (from VFX artist to CTO) and posting information about its job page on social media, accompanied by a new concept art for project number 3. This time, the company showed a tiny hero standing next to a giant machine. The second new concept art shows a stretch of pipes and cylindrical buildings amidst a gloomy blanket of snow.

These new images don’t reveal any details about the new project, but they do show that work on it is ongoing. It should be noted that the development of Inside also took quite a long time and took about 7 years.

