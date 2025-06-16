Poco F7 «leaked» before the presentation: design, specifications and launch date

POCO is preparing to present its new smartphone POCO F7. A few weeks before the official announcement, the characteristics of this model have already leaked online. Now we know almost everything – from the design to the battery. Judging by all the details that have already become known, this will be another tricky move from Xiaomi — under the name POCO, they are again trying to release something new, based on the familiar Redmi.

The novelty will have a minimalist look. The regular version in black and white is offered with a glossy surface, vertical cameras, and a barely noticeable logo. No gradients, lights, or colorful tricks — just a strict shine.

But the special silver version will offer a two-color back panel that is divided diagonally. There are also decorative ventilation holes, patterns similar to electrical circuits, and even the Snapdragon logo on the case.

The POCO F7 will have a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2772×1280 pixels, a refresh rate of 120 Hz, and a peak brightness of 3200 nits. We are also promised support for 3840 Hz PWM for less eye fatigue. The processor will be responsible for performance Snapdragon 8s Gen 4complemented by LPDDR5X RAM and fast UFS 4.1 storage, although the amount and capacity of memory have not yet been announced. The device is protected against dust and water according to the IP68 standard, has Wi-Fi 7, an optical fingerprint scanner in the display, a glass back, and an aluminum frame.

The camera on the back is dual. It has a main module based on a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 sensor, complemented by optical stabilization and f/1.5 aperture optics. Additionally, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle module is available. The front camera is — 20-megapixel.

POCO F7 will have a 7550 mAh battery. According to promotional materials, the smartphone can last up to 2.18 days with average usage. However, there are rumors that such generosity is intended only for the Indian market, and the global version will come with a 6500 mAh battery. In both cases, they promise support for 90W of wired charging and 22.5W of reverse charging — you can recharge other gadgets. The weight is just over 215 grams — it all depends on the battery. The novelty runs on Android 15 with the proprietary HyperOS 2 interface. Given the known characteristics, POCO F7 can be called the twin brother of the recently introduced smartphone Redmi Turbo 4 Probut in a different outfit.

The official debut of the POCO F7 is expected on June 25, at least according to a screenshot posted by a well-known whistleblower Abishek Yadav. The new product will first be shown in Indonesia, and then it will be released in other markets.

As a reminder, a little earlier, Xiaomi has already introduced POCO F7 Pro and F7 Ultra smartphones.

Source: gizmochina 1, 2, gsmarena