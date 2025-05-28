PS5 will be cheaper than Nintendo Switch 2, but only for a limited time

Has Nintendo Switch 2 become more expensive than PlayStation 5? That’s right, but not for long.

Don’t expect permanently lower prices for the PS5 or anything like that, because the reason is the banal annual Days of Play sale. Sony launched it from May 28 to June 11. As part of the promotion, PS5 prices fell to their lowest level in a long time.

So, in the US and Canada, a regular PS5 or a bundle with Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 can be purchased from $399.99 / C$509.99. This is almost $120 cheaper than buying the console and the game separately. In Europe and Asia, the price starts at €399.99 / £339.99 / ¥65,980. There is also a $50 discount on the PS5 Pro — this is the first time that the updated version of the console has been sold cheaper since its release last year.

With this discount, PS5 looks especially attractive (as it looked before) against the backdrop of a general increase in prices for consoles. At the same time, we can recall that Switch 2 will cost $450and a set of Mario Kart World — all $500. That is, even a top-of-the-line Sony bundle with a game is cheaper than the starting price of a new Nintendo console.

Another competitor — Xbox — has already increased the cost of its devices around the world. Sony also explained that due to inflation and exchange rate fluctuations, it was forced to raise prices in Europe, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand. Presumably, the increase will reach North America as soon as the Trump administration implements a new tariff policy. So this sale is potentially the last chance to buy a PS5 at «the pre-crisis» price.

Days of Play always takes place in parallel with Summer Game Fest, which this year starts on June 6. Sony is expected to announce a new PlayStation State of Play event soon.

Source: The Verge