Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 — mid-range with flagship capabilities

The Snapdragon 7 series of mobile processors is a kind of «golden mean» for those who want modern flagship features, but without the sky-high price. Qualcomm does not change this approach and presents Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 — a new mobile platform that combines performance, multimedia capabilities and powerful artificial intelligence.

Qualcomm emphasizesThe Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 platform allows you to capture memorable moments with advanced image processing, play lag-free games thanks to features from the Snapdragon Elite Gaming line, and use generative AI. The new product supports image generation through Stable Diffusion 1.5. AI tasks can be processed directly on the smartphone.

Qualcomm promises an increase in computing performance by 27%, graphics performance by 30%, and NPU performance by 60% compared to to the previous generation.

In terms of technical specifications, Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 has 8 computing cores in a 1+4+3 configuration: one ultra-performance core with a frequency of up to 2.8 GHz, four performance cores with a frequency of up to 2.4 GHz, and three energy-efficient cores with a frequency of up to 1.8 GHz. The chip is manufactured according to 4nm process standards.

The chipset supports displays with WQHD+ resolution and 144 Hz frequency, LP-DDR5x RAM with a frequency of up to 4200 MHz and up to 16 GB. It also supports cameras with a resolution of up to 200 megapixels and 4K HDR video recording. The Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 is the first non-flagship chip to support Qualcomm’s Expanded Personal Area Network (XPAN), an advanced network for transferring data between nearby devices that was previously only available in the Snapdragon 8 series. In addition, there is support for 5G, Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.0.

Qualcomm partners did not hesitate to make announcements. HONOR has already announced that it will use Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 in its new smartphone. The same was said by vivo, which is also preparing a smartphone based on the new platform. The first devices with Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 will be presented this month.

Creators - Global PR Agency for Technology and B2B Companies PR services for businesses and their executives Arranging media interviews, podcast appearances and conference presentations Europe, Asia, Americas Learn more

Source: techpowerup