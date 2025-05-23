Relic announces Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War — remaster with 4K, mod support, and all expansion packs

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War returns to gamers’ screens — Relic prepares Definitive Edition with 4K, mod support, and all add-ons.

Canadian studio Relic Entertainment has announced a remaster of Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War. The cult real-time strategy game was first released in 2004. The updated version, called Dawn of War – Definitive Edition, will be released in 2025 via Steam and GOG.

This is not just a remaster — the developers emphasize that they have remained faithful to the grimdark original. It is expected that they will only update the technical part for modern hardware. All campaigns, nine armies, more than 200 maps — the full content will be in one package. The first trailer and screenshots are already available — you can watch them below.

In the Definitive Edition, the developers have added 4K support, improved textures (4 times higher quality), light, shadows, and glare of combat units. The HUD has been adapted for wider screens, and the game camera has been updated — the battlefield will look completely different. In addition, Relic has ported the game to 64-bit, which is good news for modders: the release is compatible with fan mods created over 20 years. And it is directly stated in the description — unlike many remasters, the community will not be left out.

Dawn of War was once one of the main RTS games that showed how grimdark from Warhammer 40K could work in the genre, which was already losing ground. It had a kinetic combat system, 3D terrain, squad-based battles, and a lot of violence.

The game is being developed by Relic Entertainment, the studio that created the original game, as well as Homeworld, Company of Heroes, and Dawn of War 2. Relic is based in Canada — meaning it is not affiliated with Saber Interactive, the Russian-owned developer of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2. Relic is not related to Dawn of War — it’s a separate project with a separate history. But for example, it is Canadian studio has developed the first Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine.

Source: IGN