Remedy showed 40 minutes of gameplay FBC: Firebreak — release on June 17 (immediately in Game Pass and PS Plus Extra)

Remedy has presented 40 minutes of gameplay of its upcoming cooperative shooter FBC: Firebreak, which will be available on June 17.

The project by the creators of Alan Wake will be available on Game Pass or PS Plus Extra at release. Firebreak is the first cooperative action game from these developers, which takes place six years later after Control events. For fans of the series, the locations have long been familiar — The Oldest Building with the same corridors, mysterious office spaces, and Finnish music in the bathroom. But now players are taking part in special operations inside the bureau — fighting the interdimensional threat of the Hiss.

A player (or a team of three) completes tasks — clearing areas, repairing systems, destroying enemies, and then returning to the elevator. There is no clear plot, but there are structured missions. For example, in the first mission, you have to fix three fans in the furnace while fending off Hiss. In another, you have to destroy a bunch of stickers that literally attach to the player and cause damage. Or the player will be tasked with shooting at leeches, collecting radioactive spheres, loading them into a trolley, and taking them deeper. And at the same time, one should not forget to take a shower to remove radiation and destroy astral monsters.

In Firebreak, players choose one of three «sets» that work like classes. For example, the repair set helps repair vehicles and heals allies with showers. The Explosion Kit gives you a water cannon — you can use it to heal or soak enemies. And the Jump Kit allows you to electrocute and stop enemies.

After completing a mission, a new level — with new objectives, longer routes, and more difficult enemies opens up. In some areas, progress is blocked by bosses — from the usual «sponges» with a large HP reserve to exotic creatures.

But the map has become simpler, and this is both a plus and a minus. Unlike the original Control, where the Oldest House changed and confused the player, — in Firebreak is more linear and clear. There is no minimap, but it’s hard to get confused without it. On the one hand, this is convenient for a first-person shooter. On the other hand, — loses some of the charm that was a feature of Control.

To summarize, FBC: Firebreak shows a bit of absurdity. At one point, you shoot garden gnomes, fight stickers, and then pour water on enemies and electrocute them. But you will be able to understand how the game will turn out on June 17. FBC: Firebreak will be released on PC, Xbox Series XS, and PlayStation 5. It will also be available in PC Game Pass, Game Pass Ultimate, and PlayStation Plus Game Catalog (Extra and Premium).

Source: IGN