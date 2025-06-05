Silent Hill f gameplay shows the spirit of 60s Japan and creepy creatures — release on September 25, pre-order open

Konami has presented the first gameplay of Silent Hill f — the new spin-off of the series — set in the horrific Japan of the 60s. It has already opened pre-orders and revealed system requirements.

The gameplay takes place in the 1960s in a fictional Japanese town that is slowly turning into a nightmare. Hinako explores the foggy streets, solves psychological puzzles related to the themes of fear and inner struggle. She also makes difficult decisions that affect the ending. The accompanying text directly asks: «Will she choose elegance and beauty? Or will her path lead her to madness and horror?»

У In the trailer, we see schoolgirl Shimizu Hinako again, wandering around a foggy Japanese town in the 60s. But instead of getting home from school — she has to survive by dodging mutants, blocking punches, and counterattacking with a pipe. Silent Hill f will be more focused on melee and action compared to last year’s Silent Hill 2.

The climax trailer — the transformation of Hinako’s friend into something completely otherworldly and terrifying. And it seems that the conflict between them will be at the center of the plot because from time to time the phrase «Traitor» was heard.

Another emphasis was placed on puzzles. They are built around psychological tension and elements of Japanese culture. For example, the trailer shows her mutilated friends turned into scarecrows and left in a wet field — each of them supported by a twisted tree tied with ropes.

Pre-orders for Silent Hill f

Standard Edition (Physical/Digital)

Full game;

Available for early purchase/pre-order.

Only in pre-order:

White school uniform «Sailor»;

Omanori: Peony;

A package of items (Wrinkled Abura-age, Divine Water, First Aid Kit).

Deluxe edition (Digital)

Full game;

48-hour early access (pre-order only);

Digital art book;

Digital soundtrack;

Suit «Pink Rabbit»;

Silent Hill f system requirements on PC

Minimal:

Operating system: Windows 11 x64

Windows 11 x64 Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 / AMD Ryzen 5 2600

Intel Core i5-8400 / AMD Ryzen 5 2600 RAM: 16 GB OP

16 GB OP Video card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 Ti / AMD Radeon RX 5700

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 Ti / AMD Radeon RX 5700 DirectX: version 12

version 12 Disk space: 50 GB of free space

50 GB of free space Sound card: Compatible Windows audio device

Compatible Windows audio device Additional notes: Playing on minimum requirements allows you to play at 720p with 30 FPS on Performance Settings. SSD is recommended.

