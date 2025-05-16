Sony announces WH-1000XM6 – flagship wireless headphones with 12 microphones for $450

Sony continues to develop its line of full-size wireless noise-canceling headphones. The company has prepared the sixth generation in this line, the WH-1000XM6. And although the new model has become even better, it also costs more.

The new headphones have 30 mm drivers with a composite carbon fiber dome and a new voice coil design. The digital-to-analog signal conversion system has also been updated — it now better predicts and optimizes digital noise and responds faster to sudden changes in music.

Sony claims that the WH-1000XM6 offers even greater audio clarity and detail than the previous version. Professional sound engineers from world studios — Sterling Sound, Battery Studios, and Coast Mastering joined the audio setup. The manufacturer promises «studio fidelity» — as if you were listening to music as the author intended.

The new product supports the popular SBC, AAC, LDAC codecs and the new LC3. There is also proprietary DSEE Extreme upscaling technology and 360 Reality Audio for creating surround sound. The new Cinema Upmix mode can convert stereo recording to spatial sound. There is a connector for transmitting analog audio via cable, but there is still no digital audio output via USB-C — unlike, say, AirPods Max.

Noise reduction is the main «feature of the series, and there is progress here as well. Sony WH-1000XM6 received 12 microphones at once and a new QN3 HD noise reduction processor, which is seven times faster than the previous QN1 from XM5. This allows the new Adaptive NC Optimizer system to adjust to ambient sounds even more efficiently and quickly.

The driver design has also been updated with a focus on even better noise cancellation. The Auto Ambient Sound mode, which automatically adjusts the pass-through level of external sounds, has also been improved over the previous model.

Sony also promises improved call quality thanks to AI-powered beamforming microphones that better isolate your voice from background noise.

Creators - Global PR Agency for Technology and B2B Companies PR services for businesses and their executives Arranging media interviews, podcast appearances and conference presentations Europe, Asia, Americas Learn more

To top it all off, the WH-1000XM6 headphones have a redesigned look. The headband is wider to put less pressure on your head, and now it’s asymmetrical — it’s easier to tell which is left and which is right. The hinge is now more flexible, so the cups can be folded inward again — as they were in earlier generations. This is convenient for transportation. The battery provides up to 30 hours of battery life with active noise reduction.

The price of Sony WH-1000XM6 is $450, which is $50 more than XM5 (which in turn were $50 more expensive than XM4). The headphones are available in three colors with a matte finish: black, platinum silver, and Midnight Blue. The set comes with a new case with a magnetic clasp.

Now WH-1000XM5 can be found for $350, and WH-1000XM4 — for $300. So, if you don’t want to overpay for the latest features and capabilities, the previous versions look like attractive candidates for purchase.

Sony WH-1000XM6 — is a logical evolution of the popular series: improved sound, even better noise cancellation, more comfortable design, and new «smart» features. Yes, the headphones have become more expensive, but for those who want maximum quality in one device — this is an option worth considering. And if you want to save money, the WH-1000XM5 and XM4 are still great alternatives.

Source: gsmarena