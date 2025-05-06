Spoiler alert: the fifth episode of The Last Of Us will show one of the most difficult elements of the game

HBO has released a teaser for the fifth episode of The Last Of Us — and it looks like the adaptation will show a key element of Naughty Dog’s post-apocalyptic games that was ignored in the first season.

The text contains spoilers for The Last Of Us season 2.

Of course, we’re talking about spores — the way the infection spreads, which was removed in the first season to the chagrin of some fans. The only mention of them was in a conversation between Ellie (Bella Ramsay) and Tess (Anna Torv), where the latter doubted their existence.

In the teaser, we are shown Ellie and Dina (Isabella Merced) continuing their search for the members of the VVC/WLF in order to take revenge on Abby (Caitlin Deaver) for Joel’s death and stumble upon the rotting body of one of the infected, releasing spores.

The game demonstrates that even after the death of the infected person, the fungus inside them continues to grow, forming a fruiting body and releasing spores that infect any person who inhales them — the characters can prevent this by using gas masks. From the teaser, you can see that the fungus from the body has grown mossy to gigantic proportions, effectively merging with the environment.

Showrunner Craig Mazin in previous interviews explained that the dispute was abandoned due to the difficulty of filming in gas masks, although at least one person in the series can ignore this means of protection — Ellie, who is immune. In Dean’s game, it is learning about her friend’s secret through an argument, although the series replaced the process of disclosure more familiar to viewers with a bite.

The Last Of Us series has already introduced clickers, stompers, and stalkers — the latest more aggressive and intelligent than most infected and can act in groups, organize ambushes, and wait for the perfect moment to attack. However, the dialogues from the teaser hint at an even bigger threat that gamers are well aware of — and it is unknown whether this is the acid shooters or the key boss, the Rat King.

The second season of The Last Of Us broadcast on HBO and Max from April 13 — 4 episodes out of 7 are currently available for viewing. First reviews from specialized publications were generally positive, but with dissatisfaction with the cut-off ending; while the audience’s assessment is close to a disastrous 53% on Rotten Tomatoes (criticized mainly for its cast). The third season officially in development, but is likely to debut no earlier than in 2 years.