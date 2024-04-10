Starlink alternative: «Kyivstar» will provide satellite Internet access services from OneWeb

Ukrainian telecom operator «Kyivstar» will become the official representative of the British company OneWeb in Ukraine. This will allow the company to provide high-speed broadband satellite Internet access. Thus, Ukrainians will get an alternative to SpaceX’s Starlink. Konstantin Vechir, B2B Director of «Kyivstar», told about this at the BUSINESS WISDOM SUMMIT.

«We are currently testing OneWeb technology with some defense forces. We will be the official representative of the company in Ukraine. We will also be able to offer these services to businesses,» said Konstantin Vechir.

According to the executive, OneWeb has its own satellite network and can provide high-speed satellite Internet, including in non-standard conditions.

«We understand and have requests… from the special area of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to the fact that Starlink does not perform, does not always fulfill the tasks that business or defense entrusts to it. This is — providing communication in critical conditions,» added Konstantin Vechir.

Earlier, Ihor Smelyansky, CEO of «Ukrposhta», said that during the massive shelling and power outages in Kharkiv that resulted from the destruction of critical infrastructure, «Ukrposhta» had problems with Starlink. It turned out that Starlink terminals did not work in the area of electronic warfare activity.

OneWeb has about 550 low-orbit satellites and plans to launch dozens more using SpaceX rockets.

Source: interfax