Sycom graphics cards received Noctua — RTX 5070 Ti, 5070 and 5060 Ti coolers

When it comes to computer components, most users look at benchmark numbers, the number of cores, frequencies, and gigabytes. However, there is one thing that is rarely written on the box with a video card, but which literally cuts the ear — the noise level of the cooling system. It’s annoying when the computer is under the table and roars like a vacuum cleaner while you’re playing. So the Japanese company Sycom decided that something had to be done about it. So appeared ultra-quiet video cards of the Silent Master Graphics series.

Sycom has introduced three models from the GeForce RTX 50 series, which are called Silent Master for a reason. These are RTX 5070 Ti (16 GB), RTX 5070 (12 GB), and RTX 5060 Ti (16 GB). All of them are equipped with quiet fans from Noctua and special coolers that the company developed together with Nagao Manufacturing.

The flagship RTX 5070 Ti has a pair of well-known Noctua NF-A12x25 PWM fans. The RTX 5070 uses a lower-speed version of the fans (LS-PWM), while the RTX 5060 Ti has the compact NF-A9x14 PWM.

The cooling system turned out to be really quiet. Even under load, the older model produces only 35.9 dBA (the level of a leisurely conversation), the middle model — 34.9 dBA, and the smallest model — 19.9 dBA (quieter than a whisper) per fan. For comparison, some other RTX 5070 Ti models can produce over 50 dBA of noise under load.

However, the quiet and efficient cooling system has one significant drawback — it is large. As a result, the RTX 5070 Ti takes up almost 4 expansion slots (3.8 to be exact) in the system unit. RTX 5070 is not much more compact — 3.5 slots. The RTX 5060 Ti takes up 2.5 slots.

Interestingly, despite the efficient cooler, none of the cards was overclocked at the factory. The core frequencies correspond to the reference ones: RTX 5070 Ti operates at 2295/2452 MHz, and RTX 5070 — at 2325/2512 MHz.

GDDR7 memory is also used with a bandwidth of 28 Gbps and capacities of 12 to 16 GB, depending on the model. This confirms that the bet is not on benchmark records, but on stability and silence. Rumors hint at the appearance of a water version in the future. Perhaps it will receive a factory overclock.

Another feature of the new Sycom Silent Master Graphics cards is that none of them are sold separately. They are available only as part of custom PCs in the configurator on the Sycom website. In this way, the manufacturer removes the headache from the user that may arise when placing a giant video card in the system unit. Let experienced engineers take care of it.

