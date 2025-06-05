Team Ninja shows off Nioh 3 gameplay — levels will become non-linear, demo is already on PS5

Team Ninja has officially unveiled Nioh 3 — a dark fantasy action-RPG set in the Sengoku era of Japan.

In the story, a young warrior claims to be a shogun and is not afraid to fight against the youkai. To do this, he uses the Samurai and Ninja fighting styles, between which you can freely switch right during the battle. Samurai offers a classic experience with powerful moves and attack blocking. Whereas Ninja relies on speed, evasion, and cunning, allowing you to fight from beyond the enemy’s reach.

New open locations

Nioh 3 will have open locations instead of the usual linear structure. Team Ninja says that this will give players more freedom to explore and a new level of tension. In the trailer, you can see dark forests, rainy scenes, suspicious villages, and yokai camps. Among other things, they promise the Crucible trials — a separate challenge for those looking for maximum difficulty.

«Experience unexpected encounters with formidable yokai, explore suspicious villages riddled in violent secrets, and take on the daunting challenges of The Crucible. Enjoy the thrilling, hostile new environments as you fight to survive the cursed kingdom!» — notes Team Ninja.

Demo version — is already in the Store

The full game is scheduled for release in early 2026 for PS5, and the demo is already available for free — and only on PS5. It can be downloaded from the PS Store on June 4 until June 18. PlayStation State of Play said that the demo includes basic gameplay with both combat styles and the first locations of the game. It also tests the updated character creation system, which is still being finalized but is already available for review.

Team Ninja encourages all players to leave feedback through an official survey after completing the demo. The developers emphasize that they are interested in improving Nioh 3.

Creators - Global PR Agency for Technology and B2B Companies PR services for businesses and their executives Arranging media interviews, podcast appearances and conference presentations Europe, Asia, Americas Learn more

Source: PlayStation.Blog