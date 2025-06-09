The announced Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 — takes place in 2035, but you won’t have to wait that long

Meet Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 — Activision showed a trailer at Xbox Games Showcase 2025. The game is a direct sequel to Black Ops 6 released last year.

But Black Ops 7 does not directly continue the events of Black Ops 6, because the story will begin about 40 years after Black Ops 2 and Black Ops 6. The player will see the year 2035, in which the world is on the verge of chaos due to psychological warfare and global conflicts.

The familiar David Mason — this time in the role of a leader confronting a new threat will appear again. His armed team is fighting against a manipulative enemy that uses fear as its main weapon. Milo Ventimiglia will play David Mason, and the cast also includes Kiernan Shipka (as the new character Emma Kagen) and Michael Rooker, who returns to the role of Mike Harper from Black Ops 2.

Treyarch and Raven Software are working on the game again. Raven is leading the campaign, while Treyarch is working on the multiplayer and overall vision. This is the same team behind the sixth installment. The campaign will be available for both solo and co-op play — this is a return to co-op play after its absence in Black Ops 6. The multiplayer mode promises new maps and weapons from the near future. The Round-Based Zombies mode with Dark Aether raids is also returning.

Treyarch hasn’t revealed any gameplay details yet, but indicates that Black Ops 7 — is «the full Call of Duty package». Activision’s Tyler Ball noted that this is the first time the Black Ops series is getting two releases in a row, which allows the story to develop and continue the active seasons of Black Ops 6 before the new round.

The game is planned to be released later in 2025. It will be released on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (via Battle.net, Steam, and Xbox PC). As expected, the game will be available from day one on Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass. There was no mention of Nintendo Switch 2 support.

Source: Call of Duty