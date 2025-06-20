«The best thing he ever did»: David Lynch’s producer talks about the unrecorded «Unrecorded Night»

The last creation of the legendary David Lynch was «Unrecorded Night», which he worked on for two years. It was supposed to be a triumph, but instead of a premiere, there was silence, an archive, and dozens of questions.

Lynch’s longtime producer Sabrina Sutherland said bluntly that his last script was supposed to be the culmination of his career. Work on the script lasted until January 2025 — when he died

«I’ll say this: It was probably the best thing he ever did. It was a culmination of a lot of things. We worked on this for over two years in terms of writing, and we were still writing up until the point he passed away. We were getting ready to go back to Netflix because he had re-envisioned some things about it, and it had morphed into something even better than it was. I hope that one day people will be able to experience it in some way», — says Sabrina Sutherland.

The team planned to return to Netflix to launch the project. Unfortunately, the platform was in no hurry to respond, and at some point it was too late. Netflix «circled» around the series, but in fact, things never got off the ground. And this is despite the fact that the script was ready, the cast was formed — Kyle MacLachlan, Laura Dern, and Naomi Watts were among the potential performers.

After Lynch’s death, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos hinted that the project could still be realized. Other sources say the opposite: it was the platform’s delay that was the main reason why the movie never appeared.

According to the director’s daughter, Jennifer Lynch, the family is considering publishing the script in book format. This will be a chance for fans to «hear» his «final chord».

«It would be very sad if people couldn’t see it», — she said.

Unfortunately, «Unrecorded Night» — is not just another lost series, but the last thing the director who gave us Twin Peaks», «Mulholland Drive» and «The Elephant Man» wanted to convey to us. And his style — is something that cannot be reproduced by any script or delegated to another director. At least there are still chances to find out what «An Unrecorded Night» is.

Source: A Rabbit’s Foot / The Times