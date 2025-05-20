The first extraterrestrial species: an unknown strain of bacteria discovered on the Chinese space station

Chinese scientists have discovered in samples from the Tiangong space station a previously unknown strain of bacteria that has successfully adapted to existence in extreme conditions microgravity and radiation.

The microorganisms have already been named Niallia tiangongensis and are probably an unknown relative of the terrestrial bacterium Niallia circulans — a rod-shaped, soil bacterium. These bacterial species are able to survive in extreme conditions with the help of resistant spores. It is currently unknown whether Niallia tiangongensis evolved once in space or had all its unusual properties when it arrived at the station as a spore.

A detailed metabolic analysis and genome sequencing revealed that Niallia tiangongensis DNA contains sequences that are not found in similar organisms on Earth. These are bacteria are able to break down gelatin to produce nitrogen and carbon, which microorganisms use to form a layer of protective biofilm to protect themselves in extreme conditions.

New bacteria were discovered during a routine microbiological study of air filters in the Tianhe module in May 2023. The collected samples were sent back to Earth. Niallia tiangongensis demonstrated 200 times higher resistance to radiation than their Earthly relatives. They also successfully adapted to reproduction in microgravity and proved to be resistant to oxidative stress. Niallia tiangongensis can survive for a long time in extremely low temperatures and even in a vacuum.

These microorganisms can absorb cosmic radiation, using it as a source of energy. They have a special cell membrane structure that protects them from extreme temperatures and a unique DNA repair mechanism that prevents mutations.

Currently, these bacteria are of great interest to scientists not only because of their unique properties, which can be used in medicine, but also in agriculture and space. There are concerns about the biological safety of space missions, as some representatives of this species can cause sepsis in people with weakened immune systems.

Creators - Global PR Agency for Technology and B2B Companies PR services for businesses and their executives Arranging media interviews, podcast appearances and conference presentations Europe, Asia, Americas Learn more

The results of the study were published in International Journal of Systematic and Evolutionary Microbiology

Source: ScienceAlert