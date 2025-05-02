The first official shot «Avatar 3» — an angry Neytiri prepares for battle

After numerous concepts, the first official image of «Avatar 3» («Avatar: Fire and Ashes») — James Cameron’s upcoming film, which will continue the story of the inhabitants of the planet Pandora, has finally appeared online.

In the image published by the website Empire, you can see Zoe Saldana’s character Neytiri holding a bow with an expression of rage on her face and possibly traces of blood.

«Avatar 3», which will feature Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver and Stephen Lang reprising their roles, will return viewers to Pandora and focus on tribes living near the volcanic regions of the planet. Cameron has previously published concept art depicting strange flying creaturesandsettlement of the fire tribeand also revealed the role of Una Chaplin («Game of Thrones»), who will embody a new antagonist and head of the Ashes clan on the screen.

In an interview that accompanied the first shot, Saldana hinted at what awaits her character in the sequel, noting that she is still grieving the loss of her son Netheam.

«This pain continues. And because it can’t really go away, it can also give rise to rage. Sally will be tested as a family. Everything that happens will cause her to question not only the connection she has with her husband, but also her connection to herself, her people, the land, and who the Na’vi are. Everything will be questioned.

The actress is quite cautious about the details of the plot, but hinted that her character «will find an equal rival» in Warang, the leader of the new clan, played by Chaplin.

«Zoe is amazing in this movie. With Emilia Perez, she was finally recognized as the top-tier actress we’ve always known her to be. But in Fire and Ashes, her capabilities go far beyond what you’ve seen before»,” Cameron himself says.

The premiere of the movie «Avatar: Fire and Ashes» is scheduled for December 19, 2025. It is expected that the next trip to Pandora could be very long, as the movie will have the longest running time in the series — of the previous film, for comparison, it reached 3 hours and 12 minutes. The first reactions are already identified the threequel at previews as «the best of the series»So it is interesting to see what the final result will be.

The previous part of the series «Avatar: The Waterway», released 13 years after the first one, became the sixth film in history to earn more than $2 billion at the global box office (This is exactly how much, according to Cameron himself, was needed to cover the costs of production). First «Avatar» taking into account repeat rentals (but without inflation)ranks first in the list of the richest films with revenues of $2.8 billion.